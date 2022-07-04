South sensation Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. Ever since the actor made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa in 2013, he starred in many national and international projects. More than his professional life, the actor has been in the news for being some controversial reasons as well.

Currently, the actor is gearing for the release of The Gray Man, posters and teasers of which recently surfaced on the web.

As we wait for his Hollywood flick to hit the screens on July 22, we bring to you a throwback story that had left him made headlines for infamous reasons. The story goes back to 2017 when the actor was accused of taking an advantage of Suchitra Karthik. The South singer and famous RJ Suchi had taken social media by storm when she went on a rant against Dhanush and his friends for allegedly having s*x, filming it and leaking it on social media.

The whole controversy erupted when Suchitra take penned a series of tweet about the incident and accused Dhanush of allegedly spiking her drink and taking her advantage. In a series of Tweets she wrote, “I challenge #Dhanush, #Anirudh, #Chinmayi – I know you will troll and deny this, Do you have guts to deny this cheap act? I took those clips from #Dhanush phone and #anirudh phone, and those pics will be leaked to you as promised to you all”. However, things got murkier when she further said, “both had s*x with me & left me in the bed. with my half-sleep, both were watching #Chinmayi clip that was recorded few yrs ago but somehow they mixed something in it that made be drowsy and I was flat. It was horrible experience after that cannot be said here.”

RJ Suchi’s next tweet read, “Those asking me questions about Dhanush. Here is the fact. #Dhanush #Anirudh and I were in a common party a week ago. I had my drink.”

However later, RJ Suchi’s husband Karthik Kumar opened up about the same and had written on his Twitter, “This is a overwhelming kind of support and understanding that has been pouring in with respect to Twitter updates in Suchi’s handle. The people who’ve been mentioned in it in a not-so-positive way have actually reached out to me seeking and clarifying and understanding and trying to understand the situation.”

“I request the Press not to go to town with this.. and not take any of the facts seriously.. they’re not facts.. they’re not to be taken for what they are.. we should understand the situation better.. we should extend a little restraint on going to town about this.. treat such like you would treat your own family member.. thank you for giving my family the benefit of the doubt,” he had said in the statement.

However later, during the promotional interview of the Tamil-Telugu film Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2, when Dhanush was asked about the controversy he called it a ‘stupid interview’ before walking out.

