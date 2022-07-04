Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood even though she doesn’t follow a strict diet and eats whatever she wants. She’s blessed with good genes, one thing and second is that she follows a nutritious diet as revealed by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Back in the day, she spilled the beans on Bebo’s day-to-day diet and if you want a figure like her, here’s your regime to the same. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Kareena also happens to be a fitness freak. From yoga, meditation to the gym, beauty does everything in a balanced way with clean eating. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress quickly shed the pregnancy weight after her two kids and inspired millions of her fans with her fitness journey.

Rujuta Diwekar who happens to be a celebrity nutritionist, in her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ talked about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s food habits. Khan usually starts her day with a power breakfast meal which also includes a handful of soaked almonds and then goes for her workout as it leads to better calorie burn and shows your results in a short span of time. For lunch, the actress eats a basic meal which includes seasonal vegetables, paneer veggies, curd rice and daal-roti.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post-lunch schedule, Rujuta Diwekar revealed that she takes ‘Kala namak (rock salt), sugar, saffron and a bit of ginger as a mid-afternoon drink and said, “It keeps the afternoon slump away. The Kesar works miracles for the hair and skin while the ginger and kala namak combo leaves you feeling light and helps avoid bloating on hectic working days.”

For dinner, Khan usually eats dal-chawal-ghee or khichdi-dahi or doodhi sabzi and jowar roti with ghee. She eats early as it helps good, restorative sleep that lets hormones stay in a state of balance. For mid-meal snacks, the beauty binges on fruits, nuts and makhana especially.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s clean and balanced diet? Tell us in the comments below.

