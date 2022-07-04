Malaika Arora is one stunning lady who still looks drop-dead gorgeous even as she nears the 50 years milestone (she turns 49 in October). The actress shows off her well-toned figure – thanks to her daily witness regime consisting of yoga, every opportunity she gets. She did the same at the recently held Miss India event.

To the beauty pageant, Ms Arora slayed in a bedazzled golden sheer gown with a plunging neckline – that showed off her assets and a long trail that required a few people to hold in place before she posed for pictures. She accessorized with an emerald and gold chain chocker and multiple green stone rings, and a side-parted hairdo.

While there is no doubt she looked stunning, Malaika Arora was trolled for the same by many. One of the main reasons for it was her black underwear being visible through the see-through gown. Read some comments on it below.

Slamming Malaika Arora’s look, one netizen wrote, “paisa k liya yeh log nagi ho jati ha” Another noted, “It’s weird how ppl have problem with hijab and are all praises for such attires…” A third trolled her saying, “She needs a breast lift for sure” Another added, “urffi.bante ja rahe h sab”

Noting that her black undergarment was visible through the sheer gown, one noted, “chachi Aapka chadha dikh raha hai” Another commented, “Niche black pahn rakha h es n bahn ki mami n” A third wrote, “Black underwear is clearly visible.” A fourth wondered, “I don’t understand why she couldn’t wear nude underwear.” Another even called out her stylist for this wardrobe flax writing, “Should have worn skin coloured underwear.. her stylist should have known basic of wearing nude colour dresses x” Another trolled writing, “Looking so young and gorgeous but her undergarments …ooo😂😂😂😍”

While many slammed Malaika Arora for her bedazzled golden sheer gown look, some were impressed by her beauty and the way she carried herself. One wrote, “Monday motivation for me…40 cross kerne ke baad bhi koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai.” Another commented, “How she manage to look so young & graceful at this age. I can’t believe She’s 49. She’s my mom’s age. I don’t understand why people are constantly trolling her for her age & relationship. Everyone will be aged in their certain time but can everyone look this much young & fit like malaika. No right.. then appreciate her appearance man!!”

Besides Malaika Arora, Miss India 2022 finale also saw Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia in attendance. Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Miss India World 2022, Rajasthan’s Ruba Shekhawat was declared Miss India 2022 – 1st Runner Up and Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan was crowned Miss India 2022 – 2nd Runner Up.

