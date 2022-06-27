Kriti Sanon is a fashionista and a look at her Instagram handle will give you all the proof you need to believe it. Be it gowns, dresses, pants, sarees or salwar, the actress slays in them all and becomes a fashion inspiration to all her fans and followers.

For Umang 2022, the actress was the epitome of a fashion icon, when she wore a gorgeous golden sequin saree. She added the perfect amount of glitz, shine and glamour and we are loving it.

A while ago, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself slaying in a golden Falguni Shane Peacock creation. A golden saree by the designer duo, this elegant and stylish desi attire featured a repetitive pattern of lined crystal and sequin embellishments, and golden thread work designs along the entire material.

What added more depth and texture to this Falguni Shane Peacock creation worn by Kriti Sanon was the feather details along with pallo and near her feet. Doesn’t it look lovely, especially the feathery hemline! The saree – thanks to its metallic vertical designs, emphasises the actress’ figure and makes her look ethereal and something not of this world. In fact, at first glance, she looks as regal as any royalty shown in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Don’t you agree?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

With the spotlight focussing on her, the actress’ nude lips and brown smoky eye makeup only adds more of a mystic yet royal feel to the photoshoot. The actress paired the saree with a full-sleeved deep, sweetheart plunging neckline blouse of the same material – showing off her flawless skin and teasing all with a glimpse of her cle*vage.

For her hair and accessorizes, Kriti Sanon opted for an open hairdo with a middle parting and stone earrings. Simple, elegant and drop-dead gorgeous! In the 5 hours since she shared the images on Instagram, Kriti has amassed over 4.23 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Many comments fire, heart and flower emojis on her post.

The actress’ upcoming films include Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Adipurush with Prabhas, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan with Bhediya.

From 1-10, how beautiful do you think Krite Sanon looks in this golden Falguni Shane Peacock creation? Let us know in the comments below.

