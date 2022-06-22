Johnny Depp has amassed a lot of support in his war against Amber Heard. It was back in 2016 when his ex-wife filed for divorce and gained a restraining order against him soon after. The Aquaman actress has made several allegations including domestic violence, and sexual abuse among others. Owing to it all, he lost several projects including Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and Fantastic Beasts 3.

There was a lot of outrage for Johnny initially. The actor faced a boycott from Hollywood and lost a lot professionally. While he got a chance to be part of Fantastic Beast 3, it was his loss in the UK libel trial that cost him that project too!

But it seemed to be a good phase for Johnny Depp as things witnessed a turnaround in case of the defamation trial. He had slapped a $50 million suit against Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post claiming to be a public figure who’s been a victim of sexual abuse. The victory was his to take along with $10.35 million that his ex-wife was asked to pay as damages.

In addition, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot may not have broken their silence but showed their support by following the actor on Instagram. Just not that, while he may not be as active on social media, there’s been a massive boost in his followers.

During the initiation of the Virginia trial, Depp had a total of over 12 million followers on Instagram. The numbers have now jumped to 26 million, which is above 2X the amount and the increase in growth is about 116%.

There’s been a lot of love for Johnny Depp and it’s way above any victory, isn’t it?

