To be three decades old in showbiz is a huge feat in itself. He’s seen the worst with alcohol and drug abuse but also witnessed the best highs of his career with a franchise like Pirates Of The Caribbean. Fans were looking forward to Fantastic Beasts 3 but Johnny Depp was ousted owing to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Irrespective of it all, do you know how much the actor is worth? A whopping 1163 crores ($150 million) which will be nothing if he loses the case! Scroll below for all the details.

Johnny made his entry into showbiz back in 1984 with the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street. But it was Pirates Of The Caribbean that helped him become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He also has dated some big names from Hollywood like Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis amongst others. But most importantly, he’s minted a lot of money!

As per Celebrity Net Worth, take a look at a breakup into the net worth of whopping 1163 crores that Johnny Depp is a proud owner of:

Properties

Johnny Depp owns a house in France which has 15 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and 6 cottages for guests. Apart from that, the actor owns property in Hollywood Hills, spread across 7,000 square feet with 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. One cannot miss out on the ‘famous’ penthouse in Los Angeles that he brought for about 55 crores. He also owns a private island in the Bahamas that includes a yacht.

All in all, JD is an owner of properties worth 582.26 crores that include 14 houses, a farmhouse in Kentucky and several islands in the Bahamas.

Bodyguards & Other Staff

As per the portal, Amber Heard’s ex-husband spends as massive as about 14 crores annually just on his bodyguards. He splurges around 28 crores per year to maintain a 40 person full-time staff. If that doesn’t scream royalty to you, we don’t know what will!

Wine & Other Luxuries!

Johnny Depp has a monthly budget of about 23 lakhs just to spend on wine. Yes, you heard that right. Our Jack Sparrow also travels by private jet which costs him around 1.55 crores/ month.

Well, now we know what Johnny Depp has made out of his 3-decade long career and we’re super proud! But one cannot deny that if he loses the defamation trial to Amber Heard (who has countersued him for $100 million), he will be left with almost nothing!

