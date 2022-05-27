Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most popular and successful couples in Hollywood. The couple have been married for over three years and every now and then their fans circulate the rumours of them expecting their first child together. Both Justin and Hailey are currently vacationing in Cabo and their cosy bikini-clad pictures are doing the rounds on social media. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Justin and Hailey are pretty popular on social media with the singer having over 237 million followers on Instagram and Victoria’s Secret model with over 44 million followers on the photo-sharing site. Their PDA is also very popular among their fans who never miss an opportunity to trend these two cuties on the internet.

Coming back to their Mexico getaway, both Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are currently in Cabo San Lucas and are having the time of their lives. The couple was reportedly spotted soaking sun rays on the deck of a fancy yacht and looked gorgeous as ever together.

Hailey Bieber wore a pink floral bikini while Justin Bieber was spotted wearing a purple swim trunks. The couple was getting cosy as they hugged each other tight on the deck of the yacht.

Take a look at their picture below:

#JustinBieber & wife #HaileyBieber are enjoying their Mexico vacation, sharing some sweet PDA while aboard a yacht on the water. pic.twitter.com/7NMMqwJIKV — TheTealMango (@the_tealmango) May 27, 2022

They look perfect together!

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is currently touring and recently performed in Mexico on May 26th, 2022 during his World Justice Tour’. Reportedly, the Canadian singer will also be performing in India by mid-October and the advance booking for the same has already started.

What are your thoughts on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s cosy pictures from their Cabo getaway? Tell us in the comments below.

