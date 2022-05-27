Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Netflix series Stranger Things were the most awaited projects everybody was waiting for. Now that the two biggies are here fans are showering their love on them. Unfortunately, just like other massive projects, Cruise and Millie Bobby Brown starrers have leaked on a number of torrent websites along with Telegram groups. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Tom’s film is a sequel to the 1986 action flick of the same name and the latest Joseph Kosinski directorial also features, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, among others. On the other hand, the Netflix series returns with its season 4 part 1, while the second part is scheduled to release on July 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick which was officially released today is already available to download on some torrent websites along with several Telegram groups. As per Gizbot, the Tom Cruise starrer is available in various resolutions like 1080p, 720p and 480p. Reportedly, someone seems to have recorded the film from the early screening and uploaded it on torrent sites.

Although the loyal fans of the Top Gun franchise and Tom Cruise will watch the flick on the big screen but there are others who might simply download the film. Meanwhile, the file size of the leaked camera print version of the film is around 2 GB.

On the other hand, as per India.com, Stranger Things season 4 has also been pirated on websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and also on Telegram groups. Unlike Tom’s film whose quality is in bad shape, the hit Netflix series is available in high definition (HD) quality.

Although the government has taken strict action against such websites in the past but this is becoming a major issue for filmmakers as it affects the box office business of the particular projects.

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about the Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things leak?

Must Read: Camille Vasquez For Johnny Depp To Elaine Bredehoft Fighting For Amber Heard – Meet The Attorneys Involved In High-Profile Defamation Suit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram