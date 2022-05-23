Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the Central government’s new initiative in making the police force all over India more people-friendly.

To improve the image of police officers in the country, Praveen Pardeshi, a Member Administration at Capacity Building Commission, shared a post about proactively solving the problems.

Salman Khan, whose iconic police officer character Chulbul Pandey from ‘Dabangg’ stands against injustice in the film franchise, shared a tweet and stated that Chulbul’s dreams have been fulfilled.

The star wrote: “Government of India has launched a massive training programme to make the police forces all over India more people-friendly. Ab Chulbul Pandey Ki Aasha Sach hui. #Praveenpardeshi @PMOIndia.”

Government of India has launched a massive training programme to make the police forces all over India more people friendly. Ab Chulbul Pandey Ki Aasha Sach hui. #Praveenpardeshi @PMOIndia https://t.co/7tiJTkVrAL — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2022

On the work front, the ‘Wanted’ star is gearing up for ‘Tiger 3’. He will reprise his role along with Katrina Kaif, while Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to the franchise. He has also commenced shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with actress Pooja Hegde.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently extended his best wishes to the team of social media thriller series Escaype Live. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the series.

Salman Khan wrote in the caption, “Big Nite Tonight For You All.. Best Wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive @waluschaa @sktorigins @rahultewary (sic).” The actor also shared the link of the show’s trailer in his Instagram bio.

Escaype Live’, which is set to premiere on May 20, has been produced and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20.

