Sunny Leone, who’s presently gearing up for her debut film in the Malayalam film industry through her next project, Rangeela, now makes a shocking revelation. Claims that she has been facing rejection from many beauty brands.

Well, this indeed came as a shocker. After entering Bollywood, the 41 years old actress has worked in many films. However, even after having the fame, now the actress says that she is hurt after being declined to work.

According to HT, during her recent conversation, Sunny Leone revealed some deets on her life. Even after enjoying a massive fan following around the world, the Jism 2 actress says that many brands decline to work with her. She said, “There’s no makeup brand in India who would put me in their ad film. That hurts, you are like ‘I can be just as good as they are’ A clothing brand that won’t give clothes to you to wear at an event because they are like you are not big enough for them. Then what do you do? I created my own makeup line, my own clothing brand. It’s mine. It’s really just about saying ‘you know what? Buzz off, I will just create it and make it all about how I want the world to view my brand”.

Sunny Leone also opened up about facing rejections in general. She said, “Of course, everybody has to face rejections. You don’t want to feel that way, it affects your day, but then there’s tomorrow. You have something else going on. If someone’s not giving it to you, you go out and get it. How are you going to satisfy yourself and your career”.

What are your thoughts on the beauty brand declining to work with Sunny Leone? Let us know in the comments below.

