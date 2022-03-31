Sunny Leone had her fair share of struggles before becoming a mainstream Bollywood star. From mocking her past to saying things about her career, the actress has gone through hell. Keeping that aside, a few years back, Leone spoke about her first meeting with her husband Daniel Weber and revealed why he started working with her in po*n films.

Also known as Karenjit Kaur, after leaving the adult film industry, the actress came into the limelight by appearing as a contestant in Bigg Boss 5. She started hosting MTV reality show Splitsvilla and made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s 2012 film Jism 2 and later went on to do a number of Bollywood films.

Back in 2018, Sunny Leone in a conversation with Humans of Bombay spoke about her first date with Daniel Weber, his proposal and how he ventured into the po*n industry. The Ragini MMS actress also revealed how he was there during the tough times and how Daniel supported her when her mother passed away.

Sunny Leone said, “We met through Daniel’s bandmate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at 1st sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk–there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number & email ID.”

“What I liked is that he didn’t call me, but emailed me instead–that’s how we began talking. Coincidentally, I was going to NY, where he lived when he emailed me saying, ‘You’re never going to give me your number, are you?’ Which is when I gave in & he asked me out.”

Recalling her first date with Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone shared, “I was late for our 1st date. But like a gentleman, he waited patiently. When I reached & we started talking–there was the violin moment. The whole restaurant disappeared & it was just us. We spoke for 3 hours–it was like I’d known him forever. We had a long courtship–in the beginning, it was just us getting to know each other. I remember when I was in Oman–he sent me a mixed CD & flowers from across the world! I had a stack of calling cards because of how much we spoke! I was in love.”

Revealing why he started working with her in the adult film, the actress said, “He’s so considerate & supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he began working with me & we started our own company.”

“Within a few months of dating, my mom passed away. I’d expect a guy to run from such an emotional responsibility–but he stayed. Not only for me, but for my family. I’d wake up crying at night & he’d hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation–he was present & that’s what mattered. I knew then that he was the one, but it was his turn to make me wait.”

Speaking about how Daniel Weber proposed to her, Sunny Leone said, “I remember it like it was yesterday. I was looking for a box to put my ring in. When randomly, he gave me this beautiful mahogany box which he’d made. It said, ‘With love, Daniel.’ I was so excited with the box, when he said, ‘I also have another ring for you!’ YES!! I was jumping–how could I not? I’m so lucky to have him. The proposal was simple–exactly how I wanted it.”

