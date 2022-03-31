As Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen finally released, fans and critics are already giving the movie a positive response. A day before the film’s release, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting the Amazon Prime film. During the interaction with a media portal, Ranbir spoke about his Uncle Randhir Kapoor’s reaction and revealed that Kareena Kapoor’s father is going through an early stage of dementia.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it also features, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar in supporting roles. The Amazon Prime film marks Kapoor’s posthumous appearance following his death. Later, Paresh Rawal completed the role of Kapoor after his demise. The veteran star succumbed to cancer after suffering it for over 2 years.

During his interview with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Uncle Randhir Kapoor’s reaction after watching Rishi Kapoor starrer Sharmaji Namkeen. The actor shared his uncle is in the early stage of dementia and asked to call Rishi to tell him how amazing the film is.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”

In an earlier promotional video for the film, Ranbir can be seen talking about asking to work in the film using prosthetics, “The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that.”

“After his demise, we thought the film (Sharmaji Namkeen) wouldn’t get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge,” Ranbir Kapoor explained in the video.

