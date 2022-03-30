Actor Pavail Gulati, who will be reuniting with his ‘Thappad’ co-actor Taapsee Pannu for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’, shared that Taapsee is his go-to person for any kind of advice and working with her keeps him at ease.

Talking about his camaraderie with the ‘Pink’ actress, Pavail said, “I think Taapsee is one person who I can reunite with again and again. We first met on the sets of Thappad and I think from the first go we just hit it off and we became really good friends.”

“We do hang out a lot and she is like my go-to person for any kind of advice. Working with her just keeps me at ease as she is a person who makes you feel very comfortable. we fight a lot but she is just a beautiful person and I would love to work with her again”, Pavail Gulati added.

The actor is also excited about the opening of theatres as it has been a very long wait since his last theatrical release, ‘Thappad’, he said, “I am personally very excited that theatres have opened up. And I think ‘Thappad’ was the last film to be released in theatres before the pandemic.”

“So that has been a very, very long wait. And this film is very special because this is probably one of a kind. And I am hoping that people love this film because I am playing a part that I never had”, Pavail Gulati concluded.

