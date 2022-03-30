Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the industry who has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. His work led him to earn praise from critics and fans alike. The actor has come a long way to find success in the film industry.

Advertisement

Despite his success, it seems the Sacred Games actor has absolutely no qualms about leading life like any other common man. Now a video is going viral on social media, wherein he is seen travelling in a local train to get to work.

Advertisement

Apparently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was shooting for a film in Mumbai’s Mira Road area and had an important event to attend on the other side of town. So in order to reach the event on time, he ditched his car and boarded a local train. Now a fan has recorded a video of his train journey and it is now going viral.

Nawazuddin was seen dressed in a red t-shirt and black track pants, with his face fully covered in a white mask, a cap. He also wore a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the video, the Instagram user wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Mumbai local train seating opposite of me.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirmal Bhura (@nirmal_bhura8)

Soon fans thronged to the comment section and praised the actor for his simplicity. A user commented, “Good awareness,” while another user wrote, “he’s a gem.” A third user wrote, “Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect.” While some hailed his simplicity, some said that the actor should not have been clicked as he travelled.

An Instagram user wrote, “He is also human only,” while another said, “Let’s make it normal for them to travel this way. Rather than gathering around pouncing.”

Previously, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spoke about the train ride and hitchhiking at the ABP Ideas of India event in Mumbai on Saturday. When he was asked how did he manage to do so without other travellers noticing him, Nawaz said, “I wore a ‘safa’ and a mask. Aajkal easy ho gaya hai mask ke wajah se.”

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On Marrying Alia Bhatt, Asked To Reveal The Date & His Reply Will Leave ‘RaLia’ Fans With Happy Tears

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube