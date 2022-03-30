Bollywood’s one of the most loved actresses Deepika Padukone is currently in Spain to shoot for the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. Time and again pictures from the sets of Pathaan surface on the web taking social media by storm. Speaking about her personal life, the Tamasha actress, who is happily married to Ranveer Singh, was once head-over-heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor and this is no secret.

Advertisement

Deepika and Ranbir dated each other before the actress allegedly accused him of infidelity. The couple was in a relationship for quite some years before calling it quits.

Advertisement

If you go through some of Deepika Padukone’s old interviews, she has often taken potshots against her Tamasha co-star and ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The Piku actress has often called him out for not being a loyal partner. While scrolling through social media, we recently came across throwback short clip from Koffee With Karan’s season 3’s 3rd episode that had Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as guests.

The video opens with Karan Johar asking the Chennai Expressed, “If you were pin down to give advice to following what would you says:- Ranbir Kapoor” Deepika Padukone was quick to reply to KJo saying, “Endorse a con*om brand.” Being surprised by her answer, Sonam Kapoor is heard saying, “Oh my god that’s a good one.”

Soon after the video resurfaced on the web fans called it an “irony” as years later she ended up marrying a person who himself endorses a con*dom brand and is its brand ambassador.

A comment read, “did you not see the outrage over this comment? there was lots of it lol. Deepika basically implied that Ranbir sleeps around a lot but that didn’t impact his career one bit. now if Ranbir had implied the same thing about her then she would be the one getting crucified for being immoral.”

Another said, “She tried to show that endorsing condoms is bad and then Ranveer endorsed it. Why is Sonam so salty?”

Must Read: Lata Mangeshkar’s Demise Has Left Her Kith & Kin Heart Broken; Asha Bhosle Says, “We Have All Been Rendered As Orphans”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube