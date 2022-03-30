RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has now become an unstoppable force at the box office. In the first 5 days, the film has taken down several box office records, and many more are yet to come. Now, in the latest update, it has become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

As we had said in one of our earlier articles, Rajamouli‘s magnum opus has made huge turnarounds in the list of box office records. And yes, things have happened in record time. On day 5, the film hit the 400 crore mark in India and pushed Shankar’s 2.0 out of the top 3 of all-time highest grossers in India.

As per the trade reports, RRR made 41 crores* on day 5 (first Tuesday), taking the grand Indian total to 412 crores* (all languages). It surpassed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s pan-Indian extravaganza, 2.0, which had earned 408 crores at the domestic box office.

Interestingly, the top 2 positions are held by SS Rajamouli’s own Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1031 crores) and Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores). Today, the film will cross Baahubali in the list.

Have a look at the top 5 highest grossers of all time (in India):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1031 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 418 crores

RRR – 412 crores*

2.0 – 408 crores

Dangal – 387.39 crores

With entering into the top 3 highest grossers of all time in just 5 days, RRR is indeed rewriting box office history!

