Famous comedian Kapil Sharma’s talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show is now a major household name as it never fails to make its viewers go bonkers from laughter. The show’s recent guest is John Abraham, and Rakul Preet Singh as then come over to promote their upcoming film Attack.

Well, the star performers of the recent episode were Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda and that’s just undoubted. The comedian has done a fantastic job of mimicking actor Akshay Kumar. Read on to know the whole deet, and we surely know this will leave you in splits.

In a new video of The Kapil Sharma Show (uploaded on Sony’s YouTube channel), we see Krushna Abhishek mimicking Akshay Kumar in front of John Abraham, and Rakul Preet Singh. The clip shows Kiku making his entry as a writer and reading a script to Krushna. While narrating the script Kiku stated the time at 9 pm, which made Krushna, playing Akshay, lay down on the floor claiming that it was his time to sleep. Continuing to that Kiku explains that the time was for a scene in the movie and it was 4 pm originally. Hearing this Krushna starts doing pushups claiming it’s his, i.e. Akshay’s time to do exercise.

After the scene, Kiku Sharda asks Krushna for the date to shoot the movie. To this Krishna, acting like Akshay Kumar says, ” Eak min rukhja, abhi Raksha Bandhan ayegi, uske baad Housefull 5 ayegi, fir eak ladke ko running ki video badi viral ho gayi hai usspe biopic bhi karni hai, fir Attack 2 mai John ko replace bhi karna hai.” Everyone present started laughing after this. The runner mentioned by Krushna is none other than Pradeep Mehra who has recently taken the social media platform by storm via a video of him running to his home.

What are your thoughts on Krushna Abhishek’s mimicry of Akshay Kumar in The Kapil Sharma Show? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

