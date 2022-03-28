Taarak Mehta Fame Sunayana Fozdar Once Reacted To Rumours Of`Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Being Rude Towards Actors: “He’s Constantly Treated Me Like…”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has undergone a lot of changes in recent years. Palak Sidhwani had replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu. We also saw Anjali Mehta and Gurucharan Singh quit the show last year. Sunayana Fozdar who joined the show last year once reacted to the producer Asit Kumarr Modi allegedly being rude towards the star cast.

There have been multiple times that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has been in disagreement with the makers. We all know about how Anjali Mehta spoke about how she was allegedly left unheard by the team. Disha Vakani also reportedly quit the show after she was refused several conditions during her comeback discussion.

Reacting to all the rumours, Sunayana Fozdar had told us, “I don’t even know about this rumour actually. It’s a little shocking but Asit sir is the reason why I’m in the show. From Day 1, he’s constantly treated me like I’m a child. He doesn’t come to the set very often because of the pandemic. But he will always make it a point to ask me ‘if I’m okay, if everything is alright’ via his production team.”

Sunayana Fozdar continued, “Jo captain of the ship hota hai, baki sab bhi waise hi hote hai. He’s so busy managing so many actors since so many years. It’s not a joke yaar. But his production teams ensure we’re okay every month. Even the directors also treat me like a child,”

“I have done a lot of shows before. But still, when I came here, they were like, ‘are you okay? Do you need anything?’ That’s my experience with them here. Asit sir is very simple man with simple values. So I don’t think wo ye sab jyada chize samajhte hai,” she concluded.

