Indian audience loves watching reality shows where a bunch of people are made to survive under the same roof with minimum luxuries and the viewerships of Bigg Boss and Lock Upp have been a testament to this theory. As the Kangana Ranaut show has become one of the most-watched reality programs of recent times, its contestants have been revealing personal secrets back-to-back to keep the audience hooked. In a recent development, actor Payal Rohatgi was seen opening up resorting to Tantric Puja to elevate her career graph.

For the unversed, the plot of this show revolves around a bunch of controversial celebrities who have been put together in a setup that looks like a jail which also explains the name of the show. The contestants are expected to survive in the house with minimum unities while keeping the audience entertained at all times.

In a recent episode of the show contestant, Payal Rohatgi opened up on how she once did Vashikaran to see some progress in her career.

“I have been in the industry for 15 years and there was a time when my career was not doing well. Shockingly or unschockingly, maine tantric puja kari thi apne career ko push dene k liye. I don’t think any educated women, woman or professional think that career ko aage le jaane k liye tantric puja kare. Even if you do, it should be hidden. There was something called vashikaran, which I had done. There was pujari in Delhi, he told me to think about the person, or brings any of that person’s possession, jisko control me dikhane hai. So I did many things. But nothing of it helped me. I had this fear that if I tell anything to anyone, or my mom that I did vashikaran to save my career and it didn’t help me, people would make fun of me. This has been a secret, which I don’t think any professional would seek to push their career”, Payal admitted.

Kangana Ranaut added on to the topic and said, “So what you did was kaala jaadu. Aap kaala jaadu karke logon ko vash me karne ki koshish ki. Payal I think you are so beautiful and talented, you don’t need tantric. Aap logon ko aise hi vash me kar sakti ho. I think there is lot of prejudice. When I came in the industry, I was also told ye ladki kaala jaadu karti hai. When a girl is successful, people doubt her credibility… kuch toh tilasmani taakaat hogi. You have shown lot of strength in telling this though it bombed.”

