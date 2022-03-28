The craze surrounding Shark Tank India doesn’t seem to fade away as people still talk about the show and share hilarious memes about it. A lot of innovative ideas were presented in the show, while some were so unique that the panellists couldn’t stop laughing at them. Similarly, Rohit Warrier’s product went viral as he presented Sippline Drinking Shields aka ‘glass ka mask.’ His product received backlash from Shark Ashneer Grover but now the entrepreneur regrets his decision. Scroll down below to know why.

Apart from the former Managing Director and Founder of BharatPe, the SONY TV show also includes Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics).

While interacting with stand up comedians Rohan Joshi and Sahli Bulla in a YouTube podcast, Shark Tank India panellist Ashneer Grover was asked if he regrets his decision to reject Rohit Warrier’s Sippline Drinking Shields aka ‘glass ka mask’.

Ashneer Grover told, “For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I’m thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I’m investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I’m being entertained live), but not otherwise.”

During the show lost his cool on presenter as he called his product ‘wahiyat’, he had said, “Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuchh nahi dekhna chahta life mein.”

Later Shark Tank India panellist Ashneer Grover’s memes went viral like a wildfire and reacting to the same, he told, “Mujhe to yahi laga ki ghane vele log hain yaar duniya mein. Koi edit kar raha hai kuch, koi snippet leke edit kar raha hai kuch. Main toh apne Shark tank team ko bhi bolta rehta tha ki tumse zyada better editing toh ye karte hain. There’s this one meme on this Deepika Padukone song right? Ultimate level editing and thought right.”

