Shark Tank India has become of the most talked-about TV shows on Indian Television. The show welcomed budding entrepreneurs to pitch about their business and ask for money in return of their company’s equity. The show aired for a limited time and saw BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, Boat Co-Founder Aman Gupta, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics Co-Founder Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharma director Namita Thapar, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, and Lenskart.com Founder Peyush Bansal as the judges.

Every now and then we come across different interesting and surprising stories about the entrepreneurs, judges, and the show. But have you ever thought about an episode consisting of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah appearing on the show? Well, why think when you can watch?

While scrolling through Instagram we recently came across a video is the mix of Jethalal and Ashneer Grover that has made us go ROFL. The clip opens with Peyush Bansal welcoming him to the show. Soon he’s seen pitching about his Gada Electronics and about his sales in lakhs. The video further leaves us in splits when Jethalal tells them to think before about investing and if spending is important. This is when Ashneer Grover tells Jethalal, ‘Yeh Sab doglapan hai, Main sab doglaplan utarta hoon baad mein.”

This is when heartbroken Jethalal asks him, “Baad mein aana.”! Watch this hilarious video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Memes | Comedy@ Insta DB (@_dekhbhai_)

Well, we know this is an edited video, but it tickles our funny bones every time we watch the video. This fan-edited video we are watching on loop and it’s the best till now.

Doesn’t this video editor deserves the Best Editor of the year? I think, he does, what do you think?

