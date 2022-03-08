Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained the Tv audience for more than a decade. The show has become part of our lives so much that actors like Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Disha Vakani and other cast members earned a special place in our hearts.

Advertisement

The sitcom has consistently managed to rank at top of TRP lists as well thus Asit Kumarr Modi’s show is quite popular among the audience. Today, we are here to tell you an amazing tidbit about none other than Bapuji, played by Amit, which will take you by surprise. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Amit Bhatt has been playing the role of Bapuji Champaklal Gada for nearly 13 years now. Before getting a big break with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he has acted in several TV shows like Khichdi, Gupshup Coffee Shop, F.I.R. He is also a well-known actor in both Hindi and Gujarati cinema. But did you know how did he land on the big role? It’s none other than Dilip Joshi.

As per several media reports, Joshi had the leading actor of the show recommended Amit’s name to producers for the character of Bapuji. The producers cast him for the role based only on Dilip’s recommendation as the former did not even have to attend the audition.

Even though Amit Bhatt plays the role of Bapuji for Dilip’s Jethalal Gada, in real life he was just 35 years old during the casting process for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For the unversed, Amit is married to Kruti Bhatt and is a father to twin kids. He and his son also made a cameo appearance in the 2018 film Loveyatri. Amit often posts pictures of himself and his family on Instagram.

So what do you think about Amit Bhatt as Bapuji Champaklal Gada in TMKOC? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Women’s Day 2022: Mahira Sharma Believes Women Should Not Be Considered Vulnerable, Says, ”They Are The Reason We Are In This World”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube