Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has penetrated every corner of India over its glorious run of over 13 years. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Disha Vakani, and others have gained a lot with all the love from hardcore fans. So today, we’ll be taking a look at one interesting behind-the-scenes fact, which fans will surely love!

Amit Bhatt, who essays the character of Champaklal Gada, is one of the main pillars of the show. Apart from being intolerant of morally bad things, it’s Champaklal’s quirky acts that have garnered the character lot of fans. Of course, kudos to Bhatt for nailing his role!

Apart from the act, getting into Champaklal‘s look is an important task, transforming a young man into an oldie. Amit Bhatt once revealed an interesting thing about his makeup, and it’s the time it takes for him to transform his look. He also shared doing his makeup on his own.

During an interview with Jyoti Chahar for her ‘The Moi Blog’ YouTube channel, the Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah actor shared that it takes him only 10 minutes to get transformed. Isn’t that really quick?

During the same interview, Amit Bhatt even revealed designing his house on his own. No, he isn’t an interior designer but there’s a reason due to which he had conceptualized his home sweet home. When asked about the reason, he said that interior designers are known for their luxurious and formal settings which bothers him a bit.

“I took the task of interior designing because I wanted my house to feel like home and not like a five-star hotel,” he said.

