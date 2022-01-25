



Sara Khan is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. She is well known for her appearance in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai as Sadhna. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. But did you know? Her n*de was once leaked on her Instagram handle which went viral on social media.

Reportedly, when the picture was leaked on Instagram, Sara and her sister Ayra were vacationing in Sri Lanka. Little did she know that her vacation can turn out to be a nightmare. It was a perfect case of technology gone wrong. Scroll down to know more.

While enjoying a vacation in the Island nation, Ayra Khan accidentally shared a video of Sara Khan being naked in a bathtub on her Insta story. The pictures and videos soon went viral on social media. However, she deleted the video within some time. But, the damage was done until then.

During a conversation with International Business Times, the actress opened up about the whole incident. She said, “I don’t know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. She was a drunk little bit and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful.”

Sara Khan had also made headlines in the past for her short-lived marriage with Ali Merchant. The two met on Bigg Boss 4 and their romance inside the house became the talk of the town. However, soon they parted ways. Rumours were rife that she was paid a huge amount to get the TRP for the show, but we never know what actually happened.

