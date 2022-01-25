Salman Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. More than his films, the superstar made headlines from his alleged affairs with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the blackbuck poaching case. While several of his fans have an undying love for him, some strongly take a stand against him. One of them is Sofia Hayat.

Sofia is well known for her appearance in Bigg Boss season 7. Her tiff with Armaan Kohli is also well known. Several times she had alleged that Kohli had abused her and other girls. She even accused host Salman of not taking any stand against Kohli’s atrocities.

Back in 2018, Sofia Hayat express her happiness when Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years in prison over the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case by Jodhpur Court. She took to Instagram and said that she is no longer afraid of the superstar and that the actor deserved punishment for the crimes that he committed.

Model turned nun Sofia said, “Karma gets you in the end…Many people are afraid to talk against Salman because they think he controls Bollywood. Well, I no longer serve my ego and therefore am not afraid to speak up. I am so happy that Salman has gone to jail for what he has done. Animals are so important to this planet and doing what he did and then mocking it was a huge act of his own self-importance.

“Lots of children look up to him (Salman Khan), and he has a responsibility to the young people. What is he showing the world when he does things like this? What lessons is he giving them? That it is ok to break the law, to kill animals and then mock it because he is a celebrity? In any western country, he would have been vilified for this and the drink driving deaths that he caused.”

Sofia Hayat did not stop there. She went on to thrash Salman in her Instagram video. She said, “He has then reinvented himself as a charitable man to try and compensate his karma. Today, India has shown that no matter who you are, if you break the law, you are no bigger than the law. I have heard so many young people in India speak about how they are afraid to go to the police about crimes committed by others because they watch the tv and see how people with money and status get away with it because they have paid off the police or the judge or the lawyers.”

