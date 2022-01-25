Indian Television’s much-loved reality show Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. As the show is on its last leg, makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans hooked to the TV sets. As fans wait eagerly for the finale to air on the weekend, the makers are all set to introduce the last task of the season. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, viewers will see Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty getting into a verbal spat because of Karan Kundrra.

It all happenes when Shamita sat on Karan’s back to give him a massage and it irked Tejasswi for all the obvious reasons. Seeing this, Teja pulls Shamita’s leg and drags her down from Kundrra’s back. She then tells Shamita, “Yeh Karan Kundrra hai, Raqesh Bapat nahi.” She later taunts her and says, “Isse phele toh aapne koi task itna seriously nahi liya.” Taking it sportingly, Shamita asks to relax as it’s just a task. However, things turn ugly when Tejasswi calls Shamita aunty and says, “Aunty chadh gayi uspe bhi.” Slamming the actress, Shamita tell Teja to respect the audience, for whom they have been performing the task.

Towards the end of the promo, Shamita Shetty bashes Tejas and says, “This is a task and you have no business of calling me, aunty.” Further targeting Karan, she tells him, “You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me.” She then adds, she keeps crossing her line but it’s for you I keep my mouth shut.” Watch the promo below:

Speaking about the promo, the clip opens with Karan Kundrra explaining to housemates the last task of the season, BB Hotel. As per the task, the house will turn into a hotel where some of the contestants are guests and others are hotel staff. Soon after the task begins, Bigg Boss announces that Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are amongst the hotel staff, who will have to give Karan Kundrra a massage. However later, Tejasswi and Karan get goofy before she begins with the massage and Karan says that she wants to get the massage done from the other BB hotel staff, Shamita Shetty.

