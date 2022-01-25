Urfi Javed knows how to grab the attention of the viewers. Time and again, she comes up with the most quirky looks and makes people talk. In fact, even actors like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora are being compared to the Bigg Boss OTT contestant every time they wear something revealing. But it seems Priyank Sharma is impressed with her fashion sense!

As most know, Urfi has a lot going on on the professional front. The actress was recently seen in the Punjabi music video ‘Hul Chul’ and impressed viewers with her ethnic avatar. But it is her latest stunning image that has also grabbed the eyeballs of Splitsvilla star Priyank Sharma.

Yesterday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself flaunting her back. The actress could be seen wearing an olive green top with drawstrings at the back. She paired her look with nude colour pants.

“Looking back at ya,” Urfi Javed captioned her post. The picture currently has 73.4K likes and 965 comments.

Netizens bombarded the comment section with mixed reactions on the look.

A user wrote, “Isko thand nahi lagta?”

Another wrote, “Tumare clothes bhot less amount me buy karti hogi ap kyu ek dam chote chote”

A viewer commented, “The world has now turned into a joke”

“Oopsie” a user commented hinting at Urfi’s wardrobe malfunction moment from the side.

But it was Priyank Sharma who’s garnering attention for his sizzling comment!

“Sexy back” Priyank commented and Urfi replied with heart emoticons.

Check out the post ft Urfi Javed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

What is your take on Urfi’s latest look?

