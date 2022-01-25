Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 witnessed a shocking double elimination in yesterday’s episode. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were evicted from the house owing to the least amount of votes. The duo is out of the house and already interacting with the media. Scroll below for more details!

During his entire stint, one saw how Abhijit was time and again shut by Salman Khan. It was his inappropriate remarks and abuses towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee that left many furious. That along with many other habits would often irk Bhaijaan who would slam the contestant.

As per the famous insider Bigg Boss Tak, Abhijit Bichukale is slamming Salman Khan. The evicted contestant in the latest interview has even ended up threatening the superstar. Yes, you heard that right.

#AbhijitBichukale says, "Salman ne 14 season kiye hoge, wo sochte h ki show wo chalate hai, lakin ye 15th season mera hai, wo yaha chote pad gaye. Salman Khan apne baare mein kya sochta hai, mein use jald dikhayunga ki main kya hoon. Uske jaise 100 Salman, m gali m khada karunga" pic.twitter.com/tHdngOPtMD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 25, 2022

#AbhijitBichukale says, "Pinjare mein ek baagh tha isliye vah( Host Salman Khan) shikari ko ghuma raha tha, ab baagh pinjare se baahar aa gaya hai,"#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 25, 2022

#AbhijitBichukale says, "Salman Khan abhi bhi ande mein h, wo abhi bhi ande se bhar aane chahtha h. Mujhe pyaar dene wale ke uper Salman kood padte the. Mein show chhodane wala tha. Unhone mujhe rukne k liye kaha, tho m ruk gaya. Unhe meri jaroorat thi, isliye m BiggBoss m gaya," — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 25, 2022

Well, let’s see if Salman Khan reacts to any of the comments made by Abhijit Bichukale.

