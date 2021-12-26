Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan is one of the most loved and famous actors in the industry, but other than his blockbuster films, the actor is also famously known for tying the knot. Well, talking about his love life, here is one time when the Dabangg actor stunned the entire world with a shocking revelation on Karan Johar‘s talk show Koffee With Karan.

Advertisement

Read on to know, what did the Race 3 actor said that shook everybody. Let’s check it out!

Advertisement

During his appearances as a guest on Koffee With Karan’s 4th season, Karan Johar asked Salman Khan if he was a virgin. Salman confessed to the question saying that he was indeed a virgin and that he was saving himself for marriage. The same episode also saw the actor confessing that he was still single and waiting for the right woman to enter his life.

Well, this was not the only time when Salman Khan had talked about his personal relationship. After the previous episode, this time the superstar appeared as a guest alongside brothers Arbaaz and Sohail on Koffee With Karan’s 100th episode. During the rapid-fire round when Arbaaz was asked to name a particular person to win the no s*x for a month challenge, the actor looked at Salman and broke into laughter.

To this, Karan then asked Salman “So, you’re still a virgin?”, to which the Ready actor said, “Yes, nothing has changed!” and jokingly added, “So are you!”. Replying to this dig Karan said, “I always was. I am a recycled version. Every decade is the same story, nothing happens.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently in Antim: The Final Truth which is Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial. The movie also features his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahima Makwana alongside the Radhe actor.

For more such throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

(Video Credits: Idea)

Must Read: Will Jersey Help Shahid Kapoor To Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In Star Ranking?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube