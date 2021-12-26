While we saw Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot this month, a lot of other B’Town weddings are awaited. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora – next year could be full of surprises! But another favourite couple is Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who have stopped running away from the cameras!

Advertisement

As per rumours, Tara and Aadar first met at a Diwali party. They then broke the ice as they hung out with some mutual friends. Well, the rest is history but all we know is that the couple is madly in love with each other. There are also speculations that the duo may tie the knot even before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Recently, Tara Sutaria was spotted at a Christmas party alongside Aadar Jain. The Marjaavaan actress was spotted in a chic white bodycon dress. She paired it up with nude mules. Aadar, on the other hand, is decked up in a floral shirt and white pants.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, many confused Aadar Jain with his cousin Ranbir Kapoor. Just not that, a section of users called him the ‘sasta version’ of the Sanju actor and also compared Tara Sutaria to Katrina Kaif.

A user wrote, “Sasta Ranbir Kapoor”

Another commented, “Katrina from Walkeshwar and Ranbir from Dharavi”

“Gareeb Ranbir,” wrote another.

A comment read, “Daamn mujhe laga RK ki height kyu choti hogayi”

“Nahi Yr Tara Ye Sasta Ranbir Hi Mila Tha,” another commented.

Check out the viral video below:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Milan Luthria’s directorial Tadap. The film marked the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: KRK Has Predicted Opening For Jersey & Shahid Kapoor Fans Won’t Be Happy With Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube