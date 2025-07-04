One of the most popular and celebrated actors in South Korea, Park Seo-Joon, always tries to pick up roles out of his comfort zone to showcase his versatility and acting range. He has made his name with K-dramas like Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Fight For My Way, Gyeongseong Creature, and more. He has also made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels. Now, he is gearing up for his next ventures.

Seo-Joon is currently busy filming for his upcoming December 2025 release, Waiting for Gyeongdo, in which he will be seen as a lover boy. But, in the meantime, he has already locked his next K-drama, I Am A Sinner, and it will be intense and thrilling in every possible way. Scroll ahead to find out more about his role and the drama.

What Is I Am A Sinner About & What Will Be Park Seo-Joon’s Character?

According to a Korean media outlet, My Daily (via Pinkvilla), I Am A Sinner is a drama based on a webtoon of the same name, written by Lee Moo-Gi. The webtoon has been available on Kakao since 2022. The dark, intense, thrilling drama will push Park Seo-Joon to portray a different side of himself. In the series, he will play Paeng I.

The underworld survival drama revolves around the character Park Eon-Jin, popularly known as Paeng I (played by Seo-Joon), who only makes it out alive from an incident that happens in a gold shop. After that incident, he can see himself getting involved in the chaos and betrayal that follow him. Soon, he sees a way out of this unfortunate fate. He joins a shady organization and starts gaining profits from drug dealing after taking control of the gold. He becomes the youngest member of the team but also the most competent one.

Paeng I has some great qualities – he is tough and intellectual. He knows how to dominate the trade business with his confidence, willpower, and brave attitude. To achieve what he thought of as his goal, he will not spare anyone who comes between that, not even his closest people. Park Seo-Joon’s character often gets into violent conflicts with rivals and makes the most out of it.

Although Paeng I is someone who joins the underworld as the youngest member, his zeal and desire for power give him the space to make decisions mercilessly. Park Seo-Joon’s fans will see the actor in a different avatar in this drama. While most things have been kept under wraps, his presence in the series is enough to create a buzz online. After Waiting for Gyeongdo, the actor will surprise the audience with a dark character in I Am A Sinner.

