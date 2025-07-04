Crime shows aren’t just a U.S. obsession; now they have become a global phenomenon. And when a country like South Korea, known for its sleek thrillers and dramatic storytelling, takes a crack at a major American procedural, you better believe something interesting happens. Back in 2017, South Korea quietly dropped its own version of Criminal Minds.

Of course, it has the same titular name but a fresh style. It had a 20-episode run, a solid cast lineup, and a darker, more emotionally-charged tone than its American counterpart. But despite airing internationally, this remake somehow stayed below the hype radar. If you blinked, you probably missed it. Let’s rewind and unpack why this K-drama take might be worth your binge list.

South Korea’s Criminal Minds Remake Deserves More Attention

The Korean version of Criminal Minds opens with Kang Ki-hyung (portrayed by Son Hyun-joo), a veteran profiler who gets dragged back into fieldwork after a deadly explosion wipes out part of his crew. He’s guilt-ridden, mentally scarred, and barely hanging on, but he’s got a job to finish. Tagging along is Kim Hyun-joon (Lee Joon-gi), a high-strung field agent with his own messy past plus a serious grudge against Ki-hyung tied to that same disaster.

Now, while the OG Criminal Minds had a few emotional beats and flare-ups, the Korean edition amps things up with more fire between the main two leads. The Hyun-joon and Ki-hyung dynamic is loaded with unresolved drama and real-time sparks.

What really sets this one apart is the overarching plotline. Instead of rolling through case-by-case episodes that only sort of connect, this drama revolves around one central killer, The Reaper (played by Kim Won-hae). Hardcore fans might clock the callback to the Boston Reaper in the U.S. series, but here, he’s not just a cameo creep. He’s the thread tying the entire season together.

And while some stories nod to the original’s early cases, the way they’re told here feels sharper and more cinematic. Character-wise, Ki-hyung pulls double duty as he’s got Gideon’s haunted past and Hotch’s serious energy, rolled into one. Hyun-joon brings Morgan’s muscle and backstory, but with more emotional volatility.

Where To Watch Criminal Minds: Korea?

So why did it stay off most people’s radars? Simple: no official U.S. streaming. Yep, as of now, you can’t legally binge it in the States. It aired in other regions, but without a big platform or campaign behind it, it sort of just faded into the background. But if you can get your hands on it? Totally worth it. It doesn’t yell for attention, but it knows exactly how to grip you.

That said, WeTV does carry the full 20-episode run in areas where it’s licensed. So, fans outside the States still have a short at catching the action. Just be sure to check regional availability or enable subtitles if needed. Criminal Minds: Korea is available to watch on WeTV.

