In recent years, K-content has become widely popular among the global audience. Almost everyone has been mesmerized by K-dramas, their melodramatic magic, relatable plotlines, and charming actors and actresses. Be it a survival drama like Squid Game, a zombie thriller like All Of Us Are Dead, or a romantic comedy like Queen of Tears, the Korean entertainment industry has clearly made its way into our hearts.

Actors like Kim Soo-Hyun, Park Seo-Joon, and Song Joong-Ki carved out their careers in the industry and became the highest-paid actors. The most astonishing part is that despite getting embroiled in a scandalous controversy, Soo-Hyun still comes under this list. Let’s learn more about the highest-paid South Korean actors as of 2025.

5. Lee Min-Ho

The list of the top 5 highest-paid actors ends with Lee Min-Ho. From Boys Over Flowers to Legend of the Blue Sea to The King: Eternal Monarch, the actor has created quite a niche for himself. He made waves globally after appearing in the leading role in the Apple TV+ web series Pachinko in 2022. As per Lifestyle Asia, before that series, he used to earn $80K per episode. However, according to Hindustan Times, Siasat.com reported he now earns $167K per episode. He was last seen in When the Stars Gossip, which didn’t make much buzz online. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, Omniscient Readers: The Prophet.

4. Hyun Bin

Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin has had several commercial hits over the years, making him one of the most successful South Korean actors. With K-dramas like My Name is Kim Sam-Soon and Secret Garden, the actor became a household name in no time. As per reports stated by Lifestyle Asia, he earned $27K per episode at the time. When he featured in Memories Of Alhambra, his salary increased to $90K. Currently, after featuring in Crash Landing On You, he allegedly charges $113K per episode or even more.

3. Kim Soo-Hyun

Earlier, Kim Soo-Hyun was at the top of this list of the highest-paid actors in South Korea. Although he has slipped to the No. 3 position, he is still among the top five stars despite all the controversies surrounding his name. According to Gulf News, Tatler Asia reported that Soo-Hyun earned a whopping $423K per episode of One Ordinary Day. Meanwhile, according to the Korea Times, his salary for Queen of Tears was $3.7 million for 16 episodes.

For those who don’t know, the actor is currently involved in an ongoing controversy about the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. As per reports and alleged claims, he had a relationship with the actress when she was a minor. There are also reports suggesting that he had groomed and extorted money from her, and even her family blamed him for her death.

2. Park Hyung-Sik

In the wake of controversy regarding Kim Sae-Ron, Kim Soo-Hyun has been dethroned by Park Hyung-Sik as the second-highest paid Korean actor. According to Times Now, the actor earned $5.5 million for the 16-episode series Doctor Slump, which came out in 2024. Based on speculations, he had negotiated an even higher remuneration for his last Disney+ K-drama, Buried Hearts, although the amount has not yet been disclosed. The actor has been popularly known for his performances in Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon and Happiness. He has a net worth of $4 million, per Lifestyle Asia.

1. Lee Jung-Jae

According to Forbes, Lee Jung-Jae is currently the highest-paid Korean actor. Thanks to his latest venture, the global phenomenon, Squid Game. He has reportedly earned $1 million per episode for Squid Game seasons 2 and 3, which translates to almost $6 to 7 million per season. This massive paycheck not only makes him the leading face of the survival K-drama but also puts him on the list of highest-paid actors. With his latest performance, he has clearly broken all the records and become a global sensation.

Well, these are the top 5 highest-paid actors based on the current reports. This list may vary from time to time as stars tend to negotiate their salaries according to their worth and potential. The actresses in the industry have also made their name and proved their worth equally.

