Actress Sydney Sweeney has some award-winning shows and films in her picturesque career. The actress has proved her acting mettle with these shows, and nobody can do what she does. However, doing some raunchy scenes and getting n*ked on camera once exposed her to the industry’s brutal reality as she tried to make herself feel better.

Sydney began her acting career after grabbing small roles in Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars and more. However, her breakthrough came with The Handmaid’s Tale, and she later bagged a major role in Euphoria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress plays Cassie Howard in the HBO series, which also stars Zendaya in one of the lead roles. Playing Cassie, the actress often strip n*ked for various scenes to support her character. While Sydney Sweeney has shared how performing n*de scenes made her feel more comfortable about her body, she once had to make herself feel better after watching her 2021 drama thriller The Voyeurs.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, last year, Sydney Sweeney opened up about how she felt she had done too much n*dity after watching the erotic thriller. She said, “When I saw The Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much.” Her thoughts made her look up on the internet for celebrities who have done n*de scenes to make herself feel better. But, what she came across was the brutal reality of the industry.

Calling out Hollywood’s double standards, Sydney said, “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with n*de scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work, but the moment a woman does it, it degrades them.” The White Lotus star continued, “They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role. There’s such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that.”

Apart from acting, Sydney Sweeney also runs a production company Fifty-Fifty Films, through which she aims to bring women-led stories to the audience.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Will Smith Turned Into A S*x-Freak Making Out With “So Many Women” Back To Back While Recovering From A Heartbreak & Said: “I Went Full Ghetto Hyena”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News