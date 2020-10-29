Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running American primetime medical drama series which is carried ABC. Recently, the series was renewed for its seventeenth season but it seems the show might be ending sooner than expected. Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Dr Meredith Grey, has now opened up whether the makers are winding up the show.

ABC’s top-rated and second-most-watched drama revolves around the title character, Dr Meredith Grey, who was first featured as an intern and later becomes the chief of general surgery. The show explores the ups-and-downs of a surgeon’s life.

During an interview with Variety, Ellen Pompeo has admitted that she isn’t sure whether or not she’ll stay on after this season wraps up. She also said, “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it.”

The leading lady of the show further said that her contract is up in a few months. Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, has said on multiple occasions that she might end the show when Pompeo calls it quits. So it puts a lot of pressure on the actress to make the best decision for herself, her co-workers and the show’s fans alike.

Ellen Pompeo also said to the publication, “I don’t take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I’m very grateful for it.”

“I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do,” she added. As the new season of Grey’s Anatomy will acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on front line workers, the actress said, “I’m really, really, really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s really true.”

Eventually, Grey’s Anatomy, which is one of the highest-rated shows among the 18–49 demographic, will come to an end. Pompeo wants people to remember it for being a show that was all about relationships. She said, “The show, at its core, brings people together. And the fact that people can come together and watch the show, and think about things they may not have ordinarily thought about, or see things normalized and humanized in a way that a lot of people really need to see — it helps you become a better human being. If this show has helped anybody become a better human being, then that’s the legacy I’d love to sit with.”

