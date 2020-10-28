Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, Wiktoria Gasiewska, Sebastian Dela, Gabriela Muskala, Stanislaw Cywka

Director: Bartosz M Kowalski

What’s Good: Whoever wanted to watch the movie in theatres, but couldn’t due to pandemic can watch it at home.

What’s Bad: Many unanswered questions.

Loo Break: Totally your decision. If you easily get scared, you might not go later after watching the ugly man in this.

Watch or Not?: If you are ready to answer the questions the writers fail to do, give it a watch.

A group of teenagers addicted to their phones and internet go to an offline camp in the woods. A group of 5 teenagers with a camp leader set out to tour in different routes. Everyone comes intending to set themselves free from the jails of technology, but they have no idea of the horror that lies inside the jungle. One by one, each person falls prey into the deadly beast that doesn’t care who it hunts and tears apart.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Movie Review: Script Analysis

During the 1980s, a postman knocks the door of a house. However, he hears a mysterious voice at the corner from the other side of the house. There’s a window entirely closed with wood. When the postman tries to help whoever is inside, the monster inside drags him and tears him into pieces. Cut to 30 years later where some teenagers enrol themselves for the offline camp. The build-up of the story is set well by director Bartosz M Kowalski along with Jan Kwieciński.

The movie keeps you hooked for quite some time. There are few jump scare moments too. However, when we are told the backstory of the deadly beast, we are left with several questions. The story is quite chilling; however, it lacks some logic or explanation. We hope to find the answer by the end; sadly, that doesn’t happen either.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Movie Review: Star Performance

Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz plays the role of Zosia Wolska, one of the main characters. She is a reserved person who seems depressed most of the times, and we are shown the reason for the same. Despite being lost in her thoughts, she’s the most observant one in the group. Julia plays her part perfectly, whether it’s Zosia’s quiet, terrified or brave side.

The rest of the cast – Wiktoria Gaieswska, Sebastian Dela, Garbiela Muskala, Stanislaw Cywka play their part well.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Movie Review: Direction, Music

The opening of the movie keeps you interested in knowing the story is also because of how it’s shot. We know whatever this deadly creature is scary, but the makers didn’t reveal it entirely. The movie has some fun elements and references to several horror movies that makes a light watch in between. The eerieness and uneasy feeling of the woods with long shots and close up when the creature kills people sends chills down the spine. Credit goes to Cezary Stolecki for the cinematography. Bartosz M Kowalski could’ve done more with the story that had the potential of being a good slasher movie. I wish he had explained what exactly is the black substance and how it turns someone into a deformed and monstrous creature.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Nobody Sleeps In The Wood Tonight is a decent horror movie. It promises a good plot in the first 40 mins but sadly makes you scream for answers in the end.. Some scenes will make you close your eyes, but that’s the whole point of the genre.

Two and a half stars!

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight releases on 28th October, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight.

