Jitendra Kumar’s show Panchayat S4 has taken the top spot yet in the list of most watched shows of the week and in three weeks the total viewership of the show stands at 20.8 million views, inching closer to the lifetime views of the last season!

Panchayat’s Last Season’s Viewership

Panchayat season 3 was the second most-viewed show of 2024, with a total viewership of 28.2 million views. It stood behind Mirzapur 3’s 30.8 million views. Meanwhile, the second season of Panchatat garnered a viewership of 29.6 million. Season 1 arrived in 2020, and there is no data available for the year.

Panchayat S4 OTT Verdict Week 3

Panchayat S4, in its third week, surprisingly witnessed a drop, garnering a viewership of 4.2 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 7 – July 13, as per Ormax data.

Third Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2025

Jitendra Kumar led show produced by TVF is now the third most-viewed web series of 2025. It would be interesting to see if it dethrones Bobby Deol at number 1 to claim the top spot. Interestingly, Jitendra Kumar’s show also surpassed the entire lifetime views of Gram Chikitsalay, another TVF show which garnered 9.9 million views in total!

Check out the top 5 most-viewed web series of 2025 (except for Netflix shows.)

Aashram S3 Part 2: 35.3 Million Criminal Justice S4: 34.2 Million Panchayat S4: 20.8 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6: 15.2 Million Kanneda: 11.8 Million

Panchayat S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Prime Video.

Week 1: 8.8 Million

Week 2: 7.8 Million

Week 3: 4.2 Million

Total: 20.8 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative yearly viewership data provided by Ormax.

