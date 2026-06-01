The excitement surrounding Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, with audiences across the globe eagerly awaiting the release of this Imtiaz Ali directorial. The film has not only captured attention in India but has also sparked massive international anticipation, especially in the North American (US & Canada) market.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Advance Bookings

In a rare and remarkable move for a Hindi film, the advance bookings in North America (US & Canada) will open on 5th June, much earlier than in India, owing to the overwhelming demand and excitement from audiences overseas. The incredible response reflects the global appeal of Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling and the growing anticipation for what promises to be one of the most emotional and relevant cinematic experiences of the year.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has already captured hearts with its moving trailer and soul-stirring soundtrack, leaving audiences excited to witness the charming world of this film—the world of love, longing, and belonging. It is already ranked No. 1 on IMDb’s Most Anticipated Movies List.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Plot

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing. The movie is a romantic drama that captures memories that refuse to fade away, unfinished conversations, and stolen glances. Set during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, the film tells a story of love and longing. It shows a unique story through the eyes of youth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Cast, Crew & Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in key roles. It also reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz—a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies, including the ones released so far from this film.

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar, this Window Seat Films production will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music, and Birla Studios will release it worldwide.

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