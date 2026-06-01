In addition to Disclosure Day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Digger, Dune: Part Three, and Avengers: Doomsday, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is certainly among the most anticipated films of 2026. The fantasy action film starring Matt Damon in the lead role is all set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

Previously, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has delivered some big box office hits, including The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer. Although it is yet to be seen how The Odyssey actually performs at the box office, let’s take a look at three major reasons why the film could cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office.

1. Christopher Nolan Can Deliver A Massive Hit Without A Franchise

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy earned a staggering combined worldwide gross of nearly $2.5 billion, with The Dark Knight Rises alone generating a $1.085 billion worldwide gross, according to Box Office Mojo. But the trilogy was based on a popular superhero character.

That said, with his previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan proved that he has the potential to deliver a billion-dollar movie without the backing of a franchise or a proven cinematic universe. Despite having a three-hour runtime and an R-rating, the blockbuster biographical drama grossed $975.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Let’s hope The Odyssey surpasses the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

2. The IMAX Factor

We’re citing Oppenheimer’s example again to make our point. The 2023 Cillian Murphy-starrer biographical drama generated more than $184 million from IMAX screens across the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This indicates that the film’s IMAX share was roughly 20% of its total worldwide gross.

The Odyssey makers surprised many fans when they decided to sell the film’s tickets for opening weekend screenings across several IMAX screens, and that too more than one year in advance. The tickets were soon sold out, which showed immense enthusiasm among the audience to watch the film in premium format, , according to BBC.

Keeping in mind the willingness to watch the latest Christopher Nolan film on IMAX, it looks like The Odyssey might even surpass the global IMAX revenue benchmark set by Oppenheimer, and that could help take the film past the $1 billion worldwide mark.

3. Star-Studded Cast – Collective Box Office Pull

In addition to Matt Damon in the lead role, The Odyssey’s star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, among others.

Some of the highest-grossing films starring Matt Damon are Oppenheimer ($975.8 million), according to Box Office Mojo, Interstellar ($774.7 million), according to Box Office Mojo, and The Martian ($630.6 million), according to Box Office Mojo. While Tom Holland has starred in some massive hits like Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.133 billion), according to Box Office Mojo.

Likewise, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya have been part of some big box office hits. The star cast’s collective box office pull can significantly boost audience awareness and global appeal, and has the potential to take The Odyssey’, according to Box Office Mojo s worldwide total past the $1 billion mark. That said, the final verdict will be out after its theatrical release on July 17.

What’s The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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