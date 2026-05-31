Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are all set to take the iconic world of Mirzapur from streaming to the big screen, marking the first-ever theatrical adaptation of one of India’s most celebrated and successful OTT franchises. Mirzapur: The Movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

The anticipation surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie is at an all-time high. One of India’s most celebrated and successful streaming franchises is all set to make a historic transition from OTT to the big screen. The film is set to bring the action, drama, and larger-than-life conflicts of the Mirzapur universe to the big screen on an unprecedented scale, positioning it among the most eagerly awaited films of 2026. With its loyal fanbase, memorable characters, and gripping narrative, the franchise is expected to deliver a theatrical experience unlike anything seen before.

Ali Fazal On A Standalone Story For Fans & Newcomers

Ahead of the film’s release, Ali Fazal, who reprises his fan-favorite role as Guddu Pandit, spoke about the project’s grand vision and reflected on how Mirzapur is breaking new ground by evolving from a hit series into a standalone feature film. Ali Fazal shared, “We have just finished the film, for the first time in India, a show is turning into a film, and the fun part is it’s a standalone film, it’s not a sequel, the original cast from Season 1 is back, and it beautifully justifies itself people who have not seen Mirzapur it will work, and people who have seen it the logic will fit.”

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast, Crew & Release Date

The highly anticipated film is set to take the Mirzapur saga to a whole new level with grander action, shocking turns, new narrative arcs, and power struggles that are expected to redefine the franchise’s world. Alongside the return of beloved characters portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, the movie will also welcome new additions to the cast, introducing fresh characters and evolving relationships that add another layer to the story.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the film is slated for grand worldwide release on 4th September, 2026.

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