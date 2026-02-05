Amazon MGM Studios, and Excel Entertainment present the first-ever cinematic adaptation of India’s biggest, fan-favourite franchises – Mirzapur. The film unveils an untold chapter from the iconic Mirzapur universe. Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and written by Puneet Krishna.

Mirzapur: The Movie – Release Date

One of India’s most iconic OTT franchises makes its long-awaited leap to cinemas. The makers today announced September 4 as the theatrical release date of Mirzapur: The Movie, promising audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience rooted in the gritty world they love, as for the first time ever, the cult saga of Mirzapur is stepping into cinemas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Mirzapur: The Movie – Cast & Characters

The film brings back iconic characters of Mirzapur — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), one of the franchise’s most loved characters.

The ensemble cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, and Anangsha Biswas. With the excitement among the audience already on the rooftop, the buzz elevates Mirzapur: The Movie as one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of this year.

Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on 4th September, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Ananya Birla Launches Birla Studios With The Promise Of Rethinking Indian Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News