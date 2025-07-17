The first half of 2025 is officially over and we already has the toppper for this first half! It is none other than Pankaj Tripathi, officially dethroning Bobby Deol’s Aashram S3 Part 2 to become the most-viewed web series of 2025 on OTT! The courtroom drama also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Barkha Singh, and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Pankaj Tripathi Wins With 0.6 Million More Views

Pankaj Tripathi dethroned Aashram S3 Part 2 with only 0.6 million more views. The courtroom drama is streaming on JioHotstar, which strategized well and built intrigue by dropping a new episode every week, making the show top the OTT charts for five consecutive weeks.

Top 10 OTT Shows Of 2025 – Panchayat Stays Strong!

Panchayat season 4 is one of the surprising entries in the top 10 staying below Criminal Justice S4, and Aashram S3 Part 2 since the show arrived a few weeks back and it has managed to enter the top 3 most-viewed shows of 2025 already. The one disappointing miss is Amol Parashar’s Gram Chikitsalay, Panchayat’s long lost cousin, that could not make it to the top 10!

Gram Chikitsalay Gets Toppled By Dabba Cartel

With 11.8 million views in total, Gram Chikitsalay stayed out of the top 10, since Dabba Cartel on Netflix became the tenth most-viewed show of 2025.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 27.7 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 27.1 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million Squid Game S3 (Netflix, India): 16.5 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Royals (Netflix): 15.5 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million Dabba Cartel (Netflix): 12.8 Million

Note: The numbers are taken from the official data released by Ormax’s half yearly report from Jan – June 2025.

