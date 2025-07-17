R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s latest arrival on Netflix has made a phenomenal debut on the platform, claiming a spot in the top 10 debuts by a Netflix original film in 2024 – 25. The romantic comedy has started a debate around patriarchy and barabar wala pyar!

Trending In 11 Countries!

The film is trending in the top 10 spots on Netflix in 11 countries in its debut week. While it secured the top spot in only two countries – India and Bangladesh, it secured one of the spots in the top 10 in Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, UAE, & Mauritius.

Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from July 7 – 13, 2025, Aap Jaisa Koi garnered a viewership of 3.4 million on Netflix against 6.5 million viewing hours and secured 4th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, ruled by German film Brick.

Madhavan Beats His Own Test!

R Madhavan has surpassed the debut week viewership of his previous Netflix original film – Test, also starring Nayanthara and Siddharth. Meanwhile, his film with Fatima Sana Shaikh, directed by Vivek Soni has entered in the list of the top 10 debut week viewership for a Netflix original film in 2024-25.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Netflix Original films that arrived on the platform from 2024-2025.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Aap Jaisa Koi: 3.4 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3.2 Million Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Panchayat S4 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Jitendra Kumar Delivers 3rd Most Viewed Web Series Of 2025 – Will It Beat The Top 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News