Trust me when I say this: this month has been the best for all the old musical souls craving some good Bollywood music! It started with Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata, which delivered a gold album composed by Amit Trivedi. It was followed by Pritam’s Metro In Dino. And now, we have another beauty that arrived with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Aap Jaisa Koi!

The album is composed by Rochak Kohli and Justin Prabhakaran. The lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini, and Raj Shekhar. The music album has five songs, and all of them highlight five shades of love – the anxiousness with the arrival of love, the contentment that arrives with love, the naughtiness that comes along, the chaos amidst the heartbreak, and the final surrender to love, even if it isn’t yours!

The five songs are your warm and cozy space. You just need to put them on your playlist and wander to places you want to. To places you have been scared to roam alone! This playlist would be your companion!

Jab Tu Sajan

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

Music Composer: Rochak Kohli

Lyricist: Gurpreet Saini

Gurpreet Saini’s writing peaks as he writes, “Tu hai dua meri jo poori huyi, Main toota tara hun, Main pichle janam tera hi tha, Is janam bhi dobara rahoon.” Mohit Chauhan makes sure that it reaches the heart right at that moment and stays there for quite some time! The song effortlessly glides through like a warm, cozy winter evening! It has sukoon and it a lot of it!

Mila Tujhe

Music Composer: Justin Prabhakaran

Lyricist: Raj Shekhar

Singer: Vishal Mishra, Prateeksha Srivastava

Prateeksha Srivastava is a revelation as she matches Vishal Mishra’s vocals for this beauty as the album transitions to the sweet, tentative beginnings of that Pehla Pyaar! Done so right. However, the song falls short of being a long-lasting beauty! It will make a space but will exit quietly and quickly!

Dhuan Dhuan

Singer: Sanjith Hegde

Music Composer: Rochak Kohli

Lyricist: Gurpreet Saini

Probably, this would be the weakest one in this album, but the song still grows! Sanjith Hegde’s voice carries the weight of a hearbreak soulfully, but Gurpreet Saini’s words resonating with raw pain do not peak, like they should have!

Saare Jag Mein

Singers: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Aanandi Joshi

Lyrics: Raj Shekhar

Backing Vocals: Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Siddhant Karawde, Pragati Joshi, Arohi Mhatre Nayak, Aditi Prabhudesai

Personally, my favorite pick from this album! The song is beautifully packaged, right from the backing vocals to the instrumentals. The tabla chunk shines the brightest! The verse, “Saare jag mein kaise hum fire maare maare. Laut aane do humko phir se dil mein tumhaare,” tucks a place in my heart, and it will stay there for quite some time!

Jaadu Wali Chimki

Music Composer: Justin Prabhakaran

Lyricist: Raj Shekhar

Singer: Devender Pal Singh, Vidhya Gopal

Additional Voice: Vijay Dhuri

The song is a bright, naughty piece, and strangely reminds me of Mannu Bhaiya Kaa Karihein from Tanu Weds Manu. It also has shades of Heartquake from Kaarwaan when it comes the writing part. The song is quirky, and you will enjoy it but it is forgettable, nevertheless! You might not want to gungunaao it for long!

A Beautiful Love Letter From Bollywood!

Overall, the music album of Aap Jaisa Koi feels like a beautiful love letter from Bollywood that genuinely says, “Laut aane do humko phir se dil mein tumhare.” And you’ll just melt at this beautiful confession! Let us fall in love again!

4 stars!

