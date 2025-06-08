Once upon a time, there was a music industry in Bollywood that made us survive in all our moods! If you are Dukhi, you switched to a whole lot of Dard Bhare Nagme, right from Jaane Kahan Gaye Wo Din to Oye Raju Pyar Na Kariyo! While this range varied in romance and classical folk, it was the party anthems that witnessed the major makeover, right from Aapka Kya Hoga Janaab E Ali to Anarkali Disco Chali! But whatever Housefull 5 has offered in the name of a music album, with party anthems as its mains, I am still in the process of figuring that out!

No doubt, the film is earning at the box office despite criticism, but I am here to solely discuss this comedy thriller’s musical attributes! The music album is composed by White Noise Collectives Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kratex, and Tanishk Bagchi!

Housefull 5 Music Album – I Expected This!

So, let us break down the trajectory of the Housefull franchise. The Art 1 of the franchise had an album to die for! Right from Papa Jag Jaayega to Oh Girl You’re Mine. The album had naughtiness, sass, beats, and party vibes, all wrapped in wonderfully penned songs! Remember, when Shabbir Kumar played along, I don’t know what to do with Sunidhi Chauhan – what fun times! Or when even Shaan sounded cute singing an almost fun song – O Jaaneman What To Do! Such good times right?

Okay, here’s an honest confession – I was expecting what Housefull 5’s music album has delivered, and trust me, it is not good news! In my defense, this is not any kind of bias, it is just that I am a Taurus and my intuitive skills are blessed! The album has four songs and one remix, and you’d thank the makers for the remix version,, which we’ll talk about in the end!

Song: Laal Pari

Singers: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur

Music: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Lyrics: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Alfaaz

The song has got that quintessential Honey Singh vibe which means if you’ve been living under a rock since 2012, this will feel incredibly fresh. There is nothing new to the song except for the fact that it is that club song which hits when you are 10 drinks down and can’t understand a thing! The lyrics, while trying to be catchy, fall flat faster than a punchline from Housefull 5!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Song: Dil E Nadaan

Music – White Noise Collectives

Singer – Madhubanti Bagchi, Sumonto Mukherjee

Lyrics – Kumaar

Let me first point that that Sumonto Mukherjee, who has done some brilliant covers on his Instagram profile is a breath of fresh air amidst all the chaos that is happening. Even Madhubanti Bagchi tries to add fire and make sense to this album! But the song leaves no lasting impression. Neither with its hookline, nor the beats. Neither a party anthem nor a regular/occasional song you enjoy. It is definitely some good notes led by some good voices!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Song: Qayamat

Music: White Noise Collectives

Singer: Neeraj Shridhar & Shruti Dhasmana

Lyrics: SOM

Never thought a voice as hypnotic as Neeraj Shridhar’s would not do a thing to your senses! The song heads towards the foot-tapping zone but stops right before entering the party zone! No idea why!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Song: The Phoogdi Dance

Singer: Kratex

Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Kratex

Lyrics: Kratex

Rap: Patya The Doc

The song could have been a savior but the only sad part is – it is not! Despite having Tanishk Bagchi, the man who ensures a dance floor is never out of beats, feet, and music, he puts this one on autopilot mode, it seems. The song literally never picks up! Neither your mood nor your spirit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The only savior of this album is the remix of the Housefull songs – the Mixtape that saves the day for me after listening to Papa Jag Jaayega! I really wish Papa Jag Jaye would save this downgrading with every single part of the franchise!

Not done, Housefull 5! Settling for mediocrity is fine at times, but there needs to be some capping! By this time, I want to sing – ‘I don’t know what to do, Tauba aage kya karun!’

1.5 star!

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Metro…In Dino Zamaana Lage Song Review: I’m Happy Yet Sad That Gen-Z Meet Qaisar Ul Zafri & Munni Begum Like This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News