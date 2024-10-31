Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, is one of India’s most iconic rappers and music producers. The renowned personality began his journey in the early 2000s, making a mark with his unique Punjabi and hip-hop music blend. Honey Singh rose to fame by delivering hit songs and collaborations, making him a household name in the Bollywood and Punjabi music industry.

Born as Hirdesh Singh, Honey Singh has a net worth of $25 million, thanks to his chart-topping hits like Desi Kalakaar, Angreji Beat, and the most recent, Millionaire. The rapper debuted in the 2011 Bollywood film Shakal Pe Mat Ja and quickly earned recognition. After this, he became one of the highest-paid singers in the industry for his songs in films like Cocktail, Mastan, and others.

Besides his career in the music industry, the rapper also made his acting debut with a Punjabi movie, Mirza. Following this, Honey Singh released his albums International Villager, Desi Kalakaar, and Honey 3.0, which became a huge success. He also appeared in films like The Xpose, Zorawar, and Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 11.

After his third album, Honey Singh took a hiatus due to health and personal issues but recently made a strong comeback. His latest release, Millionaire, showcases his signature swagger and energetic vibes, as the song trended at no. 1 on YouTube.

Reflecting on his personal life, Honey Singh married Shalini Talwar in 2011 after dating for over a decade. After his wife accused him of domestic violence and affairs with several women, the couple divorced in 2022.

Honey Singh owns two opulent residences in Mumbai and a luxurious property in Gurgaon. He lives with his family in his house, which costs over Rs. 15 crores. Additionally, he has a property in Noida, valued at Rs. 4 crores, and a villa in Dubai. The IIFA Award winner for Best Music Director owns Rolls Royce, Audio R8 V10, and Jaguar XJ L.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan VS Shah Rukh Khan Box Office Clash: With 36% Higher Opening HR’s Mission To Ruin SRK Was Slaughtered By ‘Parampara & Pratishtha!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News