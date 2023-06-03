Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the finest music artists that promised to get a Grammy, but we are still waiting for it. Apart from his promise, the musician is known for giving banger hits, making him one of the most beloved artists ever. One of his many hit songs was Lungey Dance, which had Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as leads in their movie Chennai Express.

The song was released in 2013 and is still one of his most famous songs. The singer has praised how Shah Rukh Khan and the team helped him with the song. With a successful and controversial career, the singer reigned at the top of the charts until his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and battle with depression.

Talking back about his song from the movie Chennai Express, a video of Yo Yo Honey Singh has been doing rounds on the internet where he is seen giving different statements about his song. In the first interview, he is seen narrating the incident when Shah Rukh Khan invited him and asked for a song similar to Desi Beat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dard Singh Rajput (@dardsinghrajput)

The singer refused to make a similar song and said, “mai aapki vibe ke hisaab se aur bhi accha gana banaunga. Mai aapki theme ke hisaab se gana banaunga” Honey Singh claims they dd not liked the song in the first place and took three weeks to decide whether they would keep the song or not.

In the video, another scene of an event shows Shah Rukh Khan and Honey Singh sitting together, and the singer narrates a different story. He recalls how he sang the song in front of the Chennai Express actor and said, “this is the biggest song of my life till now.” Later, in the video, the third clip shows the singer at TKSS, and he narrated another different version of the story. He ends up saying, “phir unhone gana pasand kiya aur meri kismat kholi aur dukaan chal gayi meri”

Let us know what do you think about it

