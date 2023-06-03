Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani turned ten this week, and what a major hit of nostalgia it has been?! The main cast of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, along with director Ayan Mukerji celebrated the success ten-year success of the film and broke the internet with their happy faces together. Obviously, the event sent netizens into a frenzy, and the meme makers put their work mode on.

As a result, a social media page shared a hilarious clip of the four actors while they were promoting their movie at a news studio. The edited video was dubbed in a funny manner, and it will surely make you laugh!

The video, shared by Voice Over artist Aditya Shetty, who has an Instagram page called, Baadshahig, started with Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur having fun together. The former said, “Wo dekh teri Panday,” referring to Ananya Panday while teasing Adi as he has been rumoured of dating her. Ranbir quickly said, “Arre Kat bhi aayi hai, lag gaye!” He was then heard telling Aditya, “Bhai tune Deepika ko bulaya samajhta hoon, reunion hai, but Katrina kyu? Bhaga usko.” They both looked towards the camera (pretending it to be Katrina Kaif) and RK said, “Kaise dekh rahi hai shaani. Uske gale mein kya hai?” Aditya replied, “Vicky, ah, matlab hickey!” Ranbir freaked out then when he thought his ex-girlfriend was talking to his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Next, they all started dancing to their songs, Balam Pichkari, from their movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin did the hook steps and had some more fun together.

Take A Look:

Obviously, this hilariously dubbed video tickled the funny bones of the viewers, and they said –

“yah Ranbir ki awaaz Salman Khan Jaisi kyon lag rahi hai😂😂😂👏😂”

“Vickey I mean Hickey !!!! Kahan se laate ho yaar ??? You are too good ! I love you 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“Kesy dekh rhi hai shannni” made me laugh bro”

“Tu badal gaya hai yaar ranbir tu badal gaya hai”

“Bhai iske videos ke upar to meri Mari Hui pardadi bhi has padi”

Let us know what you think of this hilarious video, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

