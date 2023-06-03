From the past some time, TV fame and former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj is in the news for different reasons. Recently, he became the talk of the town when he announced settling in the US as a comedian. While speaking about the same, the actor also made a shocking revelation of walking out of Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Ek Villain. The actor also revealed that he was stereotyped in India due to his angry young man image in reality shows.

Earlier in an interview, Sidharth revealed that he walked out of Mohit Suri directorial after he was offered a ‘f*ck all role.’ He revealed that he was narrated a different script while when he reached on the set he witnessed a different script. Now the director has reacted to his shocking claims calling him unprofessional.

Speaking to ETimes, Sidharth Bhardwaj had said, “I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f*ck-all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it’s a different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie. I tried to discuss with him and I was also trying to make my name in the industry.”

Now reacting to this claims, Ek Villain director Mohit Suri rubbished them and said, “That’s not true. He didn’t want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in an action scene. And he did that on the day of the shoot. Sidharth Malhotra didn’t even know about this. But it was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the eve of the shoot, when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn’t even have time to get another actor.”

