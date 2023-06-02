Siddharth Anand is still basking in the glory of Pathaan’s success. He is rightly responsible for Shah Rukh Khan’s phenomenal comeback, and now the director is gearing up for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited action extravaganza is being shot currently, and reports suggest that the filmmaker has a grand vision for the HR-DP starrer.

Talking about the stunts and live-action scenes of the film, actor and stunt director Parvez Shaikh, during a chat show, revealed that the Pathaan director has told them again and again that the stunts for their film Fighter should be at par with Pathaan, or even better.

In a conversation on a chat show Cool Talks with Kuldeep, the stunt director opened up on action scenes of Fighter. He said, “Siddharth Anand sir used to tell us again and again that the action of Fighter should be on another level than the action of Pathaan.”

Recalling shooting the action sequences for Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Parvez Shaikh revealed, “When we shot for the action of Fighter, there was a lot of sunlight. In that kind of sunlight, we did a lot of action like fire, blast, choppers, helicopters, fighter planes, and more. This is what we did in SRPF Grounds in Jogeshwari. A very big set was put up. Siddharth sir’s thoughts are on another level after Bang Bang and War. Siddharth sir has thought to make Fighter on a bigger level than Pathaan.”

Siddharth Anand recently received accolades for bringing back Shah Rukh Khan to the audiences in a ‘breath of fresh air’ role as Pathaan. Now he and his team are gearing up for Fighter and the stunt director said, “We gave him full support and the action of Fighter will certainly look like on another level. This kind of action may never have been seen in India because the action happens in the air with fighter planes and also on the land where terrorists are being attacked. So we have tried to show something new.”

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan are uniting for the third time post Bang Bang and War. Recently, the team has started shooting another schedule for the film in Mumbai and the director has assured that none of the information goes out. To avoid leaks, the scenes are being shot with minimal crew. Some 20 to 30 extra crew members are kept on standby mode. The schedule is expected to end by mid-June.

After wrapping Fighter, Anand will move to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s much-hyped spy universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan.

